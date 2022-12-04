American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on American Superconductor from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lowered their price objective on American Superconductor from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Get American Superconductor alerts:

American Superconductor Price Performance

Shares of American Superconductor stock opened at $3.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.88. American Superconductor has a 52 week low of $3.27 and a 52 week high of $12.23. The company has a market capitalization of $115.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Superconductor

About American Superconductor

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of American Superconductor by 5.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 636,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after buying an additional 32,937 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of American Superconductor by 374.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 53,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 42,300 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of American Superconductor by 73.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 88,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 37,612 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of American Superconductor by 90.0% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 21,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of American Superconductor in the third quarter worth about $107,000. 46.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

American Superconductor Corp. engages in provision of megawatt-scale power solutions, which improve the performance of the power grid and lower the cost of wind power. It operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment enables electric utilities and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power with efficiency, reliability, security, and affordability.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Superconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Superconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.