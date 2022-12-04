American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on American Superconductor from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lowered their price objective on American Superconductor from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.
American Superconductor Price Performance
Shares of American Superconductor stock opened at $3.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.88. American Superconductor has a 52 week low of $3.27 and a 52 week high of $12.23. The company has a market capitalization of $115.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.37.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Superconductor
About American Superconductor
American Superconductor Corp. engages in provision of megawatt-scale power solutions, which improve the performance of the power grid and lower the cost of wind power. It operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment enables electric utilities and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power with efficiency, reliability, security, and affordability.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on American Superconductor (AMSC)
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
Receive News & Ratings for American Superconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Superconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.