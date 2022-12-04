American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVCT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVCT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,250,000 shares, a growth of 16.0% from the October 31st total of 1,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Virtual Cloud Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in American Virtual Cloud Technologies by 122.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,464,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 1,904,324 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in American Virtual Cloud Technologies by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,001,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in American Virtual Cloud Technologies by 104.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,405,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 716,785 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in American Virtual Cloud Technologies by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 321,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 82,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in American Virtual Cloud Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $152,000.

American Virtual Cloud Technologies Stock Up 4.7 %

American Virtual Cloud Technologies stock opened at $1.12 on Friday. American Virtual Cloud Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.78 and a 12-month high of $46.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.21.

About American Virtual Cloud Technologies

American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc, a pure-play cloud communications and collaboration company, provides cloud-based enterprise services worldwide. The company's Kandy cloud communications platform is a cloud-based, real-time communications platform, which offers proprietary unified communications as a service, communications platform as a service, contact center as a service, Microsoft Teams Direct Routing as a Service, and SIP Trunking as a Service capabilities.

