Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD) Receives $31.81 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.81.

Several research firms have recently commented on COLD. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.50 to $33.50 in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Americold Realty Trust news, EVP James C. Snyder, Jr. sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total transaction of $101,524.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,099,206.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Americold Realty Trust

Americold Realty Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 144.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the period.

COLD stock opened at $29.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of -272.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.45. Americold Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $21.49 and a 12 month high of $33.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

