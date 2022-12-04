Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America began coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a buy rating and a $336.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $330.78.

AMP opened at $330.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.47. Ameriprise Financial has a 1 year low of $219.99 and a 1 year high of $339.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $296.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.44.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.82 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 61.53% and a net margin of 19.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.91 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial will post 24.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 20.85%.

In related news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 11,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.81, for a total transaction of $3,928,147.23. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,751 shares in the company, valued at $3,524,285.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ameriprise Financial news, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 4,129 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.66, for a total transaction of $1,340,521.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,711,607.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 11,983 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.81, for a total value of $3,928,147.23. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,751 shares in the company, valued at $3,524,285.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,327 shares of company stock worth $9,669,463 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 120.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

