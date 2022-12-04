Amgen (AMG) Price Hits $1.12 on Exchanges

Amgen (AMG) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. During the last seven days, Amgen has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar. Amgen has a market capitalization of $110.72 million and approximately $54,142.10 worth of Amgen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Amgen token can currently be bought for $1.12 or 0.00006540 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Amgen Profile

Amgen’s genesis date was March 14th, 2022. Amgen’s total supply is 99,000,000 tokens. Amgen’s official Twitter account is @theamgen and its Facebook page is accessible here. Amgen’s official website is theamgen.com.

Buying and Selling Amgen

According to CryptoCompare, “Amgen (AMG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Amgen has a current supply of 99,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Amgen is 1.11899151 USD and is down -0.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $52,312.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://theamgen.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amgen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amgen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Amgen using one of the exchanges listed above.

