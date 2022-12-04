Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Short Interest Down 11.4% in November

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,430,000 shares, a drop of 11.4% from the October 31st total of 11,770,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $159,979.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,818,661.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amgen

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 80.3% during the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the second quarter worth about $27,000. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amgen Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.19.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $285.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $263.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.74. Amgen has a twelve month low of $200.84 and a twelve month high of $296.67. The company has a market capitalization of $152.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.65.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. Amgen had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 287.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Amgen will post 17.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.23%.

About Amgen

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.