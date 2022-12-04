Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Stock Position Lessened by Totem Point Management LLC

Totem Point Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 42.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 26,000 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices comprises about 11.1% of Totem Point Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Totem Point Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $5,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 84.8% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 25,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after buying an additional 11,855 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 92.8% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 30.7% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 44.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after buying an additional 4,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 130.7% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 32,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,763,000 after buying an additional 18,473 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Price Performance

ADI traded down $2.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $168.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,055,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,920,041. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $150.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.68. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.48 and a 12 month high of $187.69. The stock has a market cap of $85.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ADI shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James Champy sold 5,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $942,990.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,205,130. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $272,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,985,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Champy sold 5,547 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $942,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,047 shares of company stock worth $2,163,904. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

