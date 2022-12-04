Analysts Offer Predictions for The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) – Analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 1st. Cormark analyst L. Persaud forecasts that the company will earn $2.43 per share for the quarter. Cormark has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s current full-year earnings is $8.94 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.41 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $2.33 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$106.00 to C$103.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Friday. Kaufman Brothers reduced their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$106.00 to C$113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$100.03.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Up 0.6 %

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at C$92.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$167.46 billion and a PE ratio of 11.71. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of C$77.27 and a twelve month high of C$109.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$87.15 and a 200-day moving average of C$86.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.85%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

