Analysts Set ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) PT at $35.67

Shares of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.67.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ALXO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on ALX Oncology from $32.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on ALX Oncology from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on ALX Oncology from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.
ALX Oncology Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ALXO opened at $11.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.64. The firm has a market cap of $462.63 million, a P/E ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.96. ALX Oncology has a 52-week low of $5.82 and a 52-week high of $34.42.
About ALX Oncology
ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma, HER2-expressing breast cancer, and other solid tumors.
