Analysts Set ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) PT at $35.67

Shares of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.67.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ALXO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on ALX Oncology from $32.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on ALX Oncology from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on ALX Oncology from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Get ALX Oncology alerts:

ALX Oncology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALXO opened at $11.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.64. The firm has a market cap of $462.63 million, a P/E ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.96. ALX Oncology has a 52-week low of $5.82 and a 52-week high of $34.42.

Institutional Trading of ALX Oncology

About ALX Oncology

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALXO. Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ALX Oncology in the third quarter worth $8,632,000. State Street Corp increased its position in ALX Oncology by 47.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,133,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,060,000 after buying an additional 691,410 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in ALX Oncology by 12.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,986,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,248,000 after buying an additional 427,260 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 744.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 456,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 402,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 1,161.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 429,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 395,248 shares in the last quarter. 88.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma, HER2-expressing breast cancer, and other solid tumors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ALX Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALX Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.