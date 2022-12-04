Analysts Set Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) PT at $19.75

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.75.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EXTR. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Extreme Networks to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 2,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $36,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,006,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,112,693. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kathleen M. Holmgren purchased 5,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.63 per share, for a total transaction of $100,043.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 201,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,745,263.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 2,130 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $36,210.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,006,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,112,693. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,858 shares of company stock worth $646,378 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks Stock Up 0.6 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the third quarter worth about $508,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its position in Extreme Networks by 567.4% during the third quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 132,812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 112,913 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Extreme Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $166,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Extreme Networks by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,437,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,996,000 after purchasing an additional 31,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its position in Extreme Networks by 86.2% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 131,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 61,011 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXTR stock opened at $20.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.00 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Extreme Networks has a 52 week low of $8.49 and a 52 week high of $21.03.

About Extreme Networks

(Get Rating)

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.