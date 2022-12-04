Analysts Set Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Target Price at $16.50

Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GMRE. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Global Medical REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Global Medical REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Global Medical REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Compass Point reduced their target price on Global Medical REIT to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Get Global Medical REIT alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,336,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,984,000 after buying an additional 56,735 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,752,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,493,000 after buying an additional 16,270 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 0.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,363,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,572,000 after buying an additional 8,080 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,868,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,374,000 after buying an additional 9,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 11.6% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,784,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,202,000 after buying an additional 185,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

Global Medical REIT Trading Up 1.5 %

Global Medical REIT Dividend Announcement

Shares of GMRE stock opened at $10.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. Global Medical REIT has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $18.51. The company has a market capitalization of $668.30 million, a PE ratio of 40.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.76 and its 200 day moving average is $10.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.24%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 336.00%.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global Medical REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Medical REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.