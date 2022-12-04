Analysts Set HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Target Price at $173.00

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $173.00.

HEI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of HEICO from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of HEICO in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of HEICO in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th.

HEICO stock opened at $164.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. HEICO has a 12-month low of $126.95 and a 12-month high of $165.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $154.72 and its 200 day moving average is $148.80. The company has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a PE ratio of 66.68, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.14.

In related news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.98, for a total value of $869,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 95,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,838,630.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other HEICO news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.98, for a total transaction of $869,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,452 shares in the company, valued at $13,838,630.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total transaction of $48,880.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 900 shares in the company, valued at $101,133. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in HEICO by 61.3% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in HEICO in the first quarter valued at $101,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in HEICO in the third quarter valued at $204,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HEICO in the first quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in HEICO in the first quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors own 27.39% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

