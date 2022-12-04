Analyzing Landstar (OTCMKTS:LDSR) and Comstock (NYSE:LODE)

Landstar (OTCMKTS:LDSR – Get Rating) and Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Landstar has a beta of -10.88, indicating that its stock price is 1,188% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Comstock has a beta of 1.66, indicating that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Landstar and Comstock’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Landstar N/A N/A N/A Comstock -7,762.50% -25.38% -17.24%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

6.0% of Comstock shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.5% of Landstar shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.4% of Comstock shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Landstar and Comstock’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Landstar $30,000.00 248,031.63 -$15.09 million N/A N/A Comstock $860,000.00 36.04 -$24.58 million ($0.68) -0.53

Landstar has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Comstock.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Landstar and Comstock, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Landstar 0 0 0 0 N/A Comstock 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Landstar beats Comstock on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Landstar

LandStar, Inc. a technology company, develops and acquires various cyber-security products and services. Its products and services are central to cyber data security, GDPR, compliance, and governance capabilities. LandStar, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Raleigh, North Carolina.

About Comstock

Comstock Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for gold, silver, lithium, nickel, cobalt, and mercury ores. It operates in two segments, Mining and Real Estate. The Mining segment owns and controls approximately 9,358 acres of mining claims and parcels, including approximately 2,396 acres of patented claims and surface parcels; and approximately 6,962 acres of unpatented mining claims in the Comstock and Silver City districts, as well as focuses on exploring and developing properties in the Lucerne and Dayton resource areas; and Occidental and Gold Hill mineral properties. The Real Estate segment comprises land and real estate rental properties, as well as the Gold Hill Hotel and Daney Ranch properties. It has collaboration agreements with Oro Industries Inc. and Mercury Clean Up, LLC for the manufacture and deployment of mercury remediation systems with proprietary mechanical, hydro, electro-chemical, and oxidation processes to reclaim and remediate mercury from soils, waste, and tailings. The company was formerly known as Comstock Mining Inc. and changed its name to Comstock Inc. in May 2022. Comstock Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Virginia City, Nevada.

