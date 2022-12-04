ANGLE (LON:AGL) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $77.64

ANGLE plc (LON:AGL – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 77.64 ($0.93) and traded as low as GBX 50.20 ($0.60). ANGLE shares last traded at GBX 51 ($0.61), with a volume of 562,575 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of £132.87 million and a PE ratio of -7.61. The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 55.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 77.47.

ANGLE plc, a medical diagnostic company, engages in developing cancer diagnostics products. The company develops and commercializes Parsortix cell separation system, which captures and harvests circulating tumor cells in metastatic breast cancer patient blood; and HyCEAD multiplex analysis system for routine and focused multiplex analysis of DNA, RNA or protein biomarkers.

