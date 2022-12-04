Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,410,000 shares, a decrease of 12.5% from the October 31st total of 10,760,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Apollo Global Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $59.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.20.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total value of $1,297,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 431,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,994,811.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 99,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 8,877 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 23,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 542,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,862,000 after acquiring an additional 34,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

APO stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,277,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,600,643. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $39.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.10 and a beta of 1.73. Apollo Global Management has a 52-week low of $45.62 and a 52-week high of $75.39.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently -28.37%.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.