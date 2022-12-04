Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) PT Raised to $120.00 at UBS Group

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by UBS Group from $98.00 to $120.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AMAT. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Applied Materials from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $121.52.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $106.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.25. Applied Materials has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $167.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.55.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 56.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.98%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Materials

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 53.2% in the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 337 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 113.1% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in Applied Materials by 228.7% during the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 355 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 372 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.