AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Position Raised by C Partners Holding GmbH

C Partners Holding GmbH raised its position in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,897 shares during the quarter. AptarGroup comprises 1.1% of C Partners Holding GmbH’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. C Partners Holding GmbH owned about 0.08% of AptarGroup worth $5,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATR. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,280,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 6.9% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 395,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,467,000 after buying an additional 25,621 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 215,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,269,000 after acquiring an additional 6,747 shares during the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 288,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,867,000 after acquiring an additional 5,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the 2nd quarter worth $413,000. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on AptarGroup from $112.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $123.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.83.

AptarGroup Stock Up 0.9 %

ATR traded up $0.96 on Friday, reaching $108.05. 167,366 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,573. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.80. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.23 and a 52-week high of $124.14.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $836.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $838.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. AptarGroup’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 25th. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is currently 42.94%.

Insider Transactions at AptarGroup

In other news, Director Matthew L. Trerotola purchased 3,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $94.48 per share, with a total value of $299,501.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,633.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.