Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) Short Interest Down 12.3% in November

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,400 shares, a decline of 12.3% from the October 31st total of 60,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APVO. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Aptevo Therapeutics by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $406,000. 15.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APVO. StockNews.com began coverage on Aptevo Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Aptevo Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Aptevo Therapeutics from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Aptevo Therapeutics Stock Up 0.3 %

Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile

NASDAQ APVO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,399. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.67 and a 1 year high of $9.10.

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. Its lead clinical candidate is APVO436, a bispecific T-cell engaging antibody candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for acute myelogenous leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

