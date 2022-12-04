Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,910,000 shares, a decrease of 10.2% from the October 31st total of 3,240,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 548,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Arch Resources Stock Performance

NYSE ARCH traded up $3.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $153.74. The company had a trading volume of 382,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,810. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.29. Arch Resources has a fifty-two week low of $79.76 and a fifty-two week high of $183.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.69.

Get Arch Resources alerts:

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $8.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.14 by ($0.46). Arch Resources had a net margin of 29.61% and a return on equity of 111.61%. The firm had revenue of $863.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Arch Resources will post 51.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arch Resources Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Arch Resources

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $10.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.7%. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.89%.

In other Arch Resources news, CFO Matthew C. Giljum sold 253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $34,408.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,069 shares in the company, valued at $1,505,384. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Matthew C. Giljum sold 253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $34,408.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,505,384. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John A. Ziegler sold 190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $25,840.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,051,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arch Resources

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Arch Resources by 80.2% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 657,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $90,341,000 after buying an additional 292,600 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Arch Resources by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,817,571 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $215,564,000 after acquiring an additional 282,345 shares during the last quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new stake in Arch Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,648,000. Condire Management LP raised its position in Arch Resources by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Condire Management LP now owns 505,650 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $59,970,000 after purchasing an additional 158,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its stake in Arch Resources by 57.5% in the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 406,872 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,255,000 after purchasing an additional 148,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARCH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Arch Resources from $150.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Arch Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Arch Resources from $214.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Arch Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 952 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,033 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,543 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 362 acres of coal land in Montana; 248 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,018 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.