Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC Buys 1,669 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,111 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $5,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EL. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 614.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 659,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,951,000 after purchasing an additional 567,190 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,093,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,403,000 after purchasing an additional 525,319 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 751,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,706,000 after purchasing an additional 334,577 shares during the period. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 1,948,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,661,000 after purchasing an additional 280,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,583,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,545,000 after purchasing an additional 212,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on EL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $298.00 to $303.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $313.00 to $287.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler set a $245.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $323.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.41.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 7,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total value of $1,905,245.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,756.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EL opened at $239.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $216.28 and its 200-day moving average is $241.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.68. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.47 and a 52 week high of $374.20. The firm has a market cap of $85.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.99.

Estée Lauder Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This is a positive change from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.07%.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

