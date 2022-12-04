Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC reduced its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,053 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 31,987 shares during the quarter. Salesforce comprises about 1.0% of Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $12,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 1,350.0% in the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Salesforce in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. 77.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $104,643.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,179.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $104,643.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,179.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 986 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total value of $144,320.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 94,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,846,602. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 202,922 shares of company stock worth $30,880,808. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of CRM stock opened at $144.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $151.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 516.29, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.10. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.04 and a fifty-two week high of $270.57.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRM. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $180.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $193.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.44.

Salesforce Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.