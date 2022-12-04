Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC Grows Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC grew its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 364.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,379 shares during the period. Trane Technologies comprises approximately 1.3% of Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Trane Technologies worth $16,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 5,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 156,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,297,000 after buying an additional 26,723 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 312,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,126,000 after buying an additional 30,309 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 14,651 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $2,622,529.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,139,429. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,828,035. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 14,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $2,622,529.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,139,429. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,651 shares of company stock worth $2,947,529. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TT shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.76.

Shares of TT opened at $179.01 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $120.64 and a 52-week high of $204.23. The company has a market capitalization of $41.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 10.56%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.73%.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

