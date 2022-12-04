Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC Has $2.63 Million Stock Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 76,140 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $2,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 54.5% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the second quarter worth $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the second quarter worth $34,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 84.5% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 48.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MCHP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

Microchip Technology Stock Down 1.3 %

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

MCHP opened at $77.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.76 and its 200 day moving average is $65.91. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $54.33 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.328 per share. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.06%.

Insider Activity at Microchip Technology

In related news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $59,828.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,355.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Microchip Technology

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.