Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC Has $32.49 Million Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,806 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises about 2.5% of Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $32,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 16.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 51,855 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,628,000 after acquiring an additional 7,238 shares during the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,843,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,071.4% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 82 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 2,068 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

TMO stock opened at $563.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $475.77 and a 12 month high of $672.34. The firm has a market cap of $220.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $520.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $542.98.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to purchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.97, for a total transaction of $5,099,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,777,209.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,200 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.45, for a total transaction of $3,997,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,768,537.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.97, for a total transaction of $5,099,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at $90,777,209.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,300 shares of company stock valued at $13,091,386 in the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMO has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $715.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $678.00 to $613.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $618.38.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

