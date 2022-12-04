Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC Has $7.89 Million Stock Position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 261,455 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $7,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MUR. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Murphy Oil by 36.8% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Murphy Oil by 50.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,198 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Murphy Oil Stock Performance

Shares of MUR opened at $45.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 2.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Murphy Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $23.50 and a 1 year high of $51.28.

Murphy Oil Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Murphy Oil

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is presently 16.84%.

In other Murphy Oil news, Director T Jay Collins sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total value of $201,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,137 shares in the company, valued at $408,723.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Eric M. Hambly sold 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total transaction of $1,864,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,842,381.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director T Jay Collins sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total value of $201,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,137 shares in the company, valued at $408,723.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 285,754 shares of company stock worth $14,117,095 over the last ninety days. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MUR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Murphy Oil in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Murphy Oil from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Murphy Oil from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com cut Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Murphy Oil from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.78.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.