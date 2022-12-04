Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $6,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Avery Dennison during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Avery Dennison by 402.9% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Avery Dennison by 113.9% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Avery Dennison Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $192.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $175.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.58. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1 year low of $151.62 and a 1 year high of $219.41.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 40.82% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 30.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Avery Dennison from $250.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com cut Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $206.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Avery Dennison has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.44.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.82, for a total value of $500,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,698.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Avery Dennison

(Get Rating)

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials under the Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison brands; graphics products under the Avery Dennison and Mactac brands; and reflective products under the Avery Dennison brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.