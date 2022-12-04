Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC Purchases 2,151 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $8,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth about $384,930,000. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 16.9% in the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 8,808,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,306,000 after buying an additional 1,271,818 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 69.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,310,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,750,000 after buying an additional 945,703 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 34.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,935,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,836,000 after buying an additional 748,332 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 22.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,429,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,474,000 after buying an additional 446,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on CRWD. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $190.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on CrowdStrike from $237.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reduced their price target on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $235.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.97.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

CRWD stock opened at $124.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.94 billion, a PE ratio of -161.04 and a beta of 1.06. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.89 and a 12-month high of $242.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.51.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total value of $1,532,290.41. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,314,793.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, Director Godfrey Sullivan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $1,750,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,751,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total transaction of $1,532,290.41. Following the sale, the insider now owns 174,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,314,793.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 106,011 shares of company stock valued at $18,360,689. 6.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CrowdStrike

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.