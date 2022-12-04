Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC Purchases 569,856 Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC increased its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,329,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 569,856 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC owned approximately 0.93% of Adaptive Biotechnologies worth $10,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADPT. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 5.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 14.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 6,701 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 55,665.0% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 113,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 113,000 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth $745,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth $43,000. 93.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADPT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $12.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.07.

Insider Activity at Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Stock Performance

In related news, insider Nitin Sood sold 31,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $248,528.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 114,505 shares in the company, valued at $916,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 35,150 shares of company stock worth $279,719 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADPT opened at $8.96 on Friday. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a twelve month low of $5.95 and a twelve month high of $30.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.65 and a 200-day moving average of $8.47.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $47.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.41 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 40.95% and a negative net margin of 131.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

