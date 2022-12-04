Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC Sells 174,656 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC cut its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 96.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,650 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 174,656 shares during the period. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 817.2% in the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 266 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 412.9% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 318 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EXPE. Cowen decreased their target price on Expedia Group from $134.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Expedia Group from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Expedia Group from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Expedia Group from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

Expedia Group Stock Down 2.1 %

In related news, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total value of $101,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,836,457.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total value of $101,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,836,457.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $63,614.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,510.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 7.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EXPE opened at $103.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.15. Expedia Group, Inc. has a one year low of $85.02 and a one year high of $217.72. The company has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.98, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.53.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

