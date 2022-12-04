Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC Sells 252,353 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC lowered its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 53.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 220,972 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 252,353 shares during the period. AMETEK accounts for 1.9% of Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $24,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AMETEK in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in AMETEK by 177.8% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in AMETEK by 84.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in AMETEK in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in AMETEK by 73.5% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AMETEK Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $144.39 on Friday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.17 and a 52 week high of $148.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $33.16 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $128.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.95.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.08. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is presently 18.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMETEK

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total value of $383,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,304,420. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total transaction of $383,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,304,420. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 2,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total transaction of $326,861.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,459,018.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,418 shares of company stock valued at $2,130,986. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AME. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of AMETEK to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.80.

AMETEK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.