Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Buys 218,674 Shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) by 44.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 711,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 218,674 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s holdings in Avid Bioservices were worth $10,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 387.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Avid Bioservices in the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Avid Bioservices in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices during the second quarter worth approximately $157,000. 98.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Avid Bioservices alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Avid Bioservices

In other news, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 7,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $134,124.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,371,408.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total transaction of $92,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,716.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 7,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $134,124.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,615 shares in the company, valued at $1,371,408.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,755 shares of company stock worth $248,865. Insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Avid Bioservices Price Performance

Shares of CDMO opened at $16.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.21 and its 200 day moving average is $16.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.30 and a 12-month high of $31.81.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $36.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.00 million. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 97.93% and a return on equity of 10.03%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Avid Bioservices

(Get Rating)

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Bioservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Bioservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.