Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Cuts Stock Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC decreased its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,794 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 7,609 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned 0.07% of Diamondback Energy worth $14,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FANG. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,686,863 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,052,413,000 after buying an additional 775,843 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at $73,608,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 29.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,272,920 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $275,364,000 after purchasing an additional 512,463 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 922,243 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $126,421,000 after purchasing an additional 409,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 13,921.8% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 410,417 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 407,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FANG. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $209.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.85.

FANG stock opened at $145.46 on Friday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.02 and a 12 month high of $168.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $25.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $147.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.32.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a $2.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 12.22%.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

