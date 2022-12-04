Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Decreases Stock Position in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lessened its stake in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 247,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,013 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned about 0.19% of Flowserve worth $7,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FLS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Flowserve in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 12,814 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Flowserve Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FLS opened at $32.01 on Friday. Flowserve Co. has a 1-year low of $23.89 and a 1-year high of $37.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 50.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.15). Flowserve had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $872.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Flowserve’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Flowserve Co. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

FLS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Flowserve from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Flowserve in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Flowserve from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Flowserve from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Flowserve from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Flowserve currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Flowserve Profile

(Get Rating)

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD). The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.