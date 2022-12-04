Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Has $4.31 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,624 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 7,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 6,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter.

IWR stock opened at $71.83 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $60.73 and a 52 week high of $83.57.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

