Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Increases Position in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its stake in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,440,132 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 356,377 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $15,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OII. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Oceaneering International by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,391,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $172,695,000 after buying an additional 151,313 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,040,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,416,000 after purchasing an additional 364,390 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Oceaneering International by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,627,927 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,159,000 after purchasing an additional 397,410 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Oceaneering International by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,600,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,592,000 after purchasing an additional 189,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Oceaneering International by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,778,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,968,000 after purchasing an additional 48,666 shares in the last quarter. 91.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OII has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Oceaneering International to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays downgraded Oceaneering International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Oceaneering International from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Oceaneering International to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

NYSE:OII opened at $15.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.25 and a 12 month high of $18.20.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. Oceaneering International had a positive return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The company had revenue of $559.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.63 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Oceaneering International news, Director Steven A. Webster acquired 10,731 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.77 per share, for a total transaction of $83,379.87. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 134,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,476.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Steven A. Webster purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.67 per share, with a total value of $191,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 124,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,675.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Webster purchased 10,731 shares of Oceaneering International stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.77 per share, with a total value of $83,379.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 134,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,476.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 48,331 shares of company stock valued at $374,142 in the last quarter. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services, products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

