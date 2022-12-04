Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Raises Position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,974 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,329 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned about 0.23% of Encompass Health worth $12,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Encompass Health during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Encompass Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 452.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EHC opened at $57.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.16. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.06. Encompass Health Co. has a 12-month low of $44.33 and a 12-month high of $74.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

In other Encompass Health news, Director Greg D. Carmichael bought 1,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.67 per share, for a total transaction of $100,046.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,549.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EHC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on Encompass Health from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Encompass Health from $82.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.13.

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

