Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,322,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,566 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned 2.99% of Coherus BioSciences worth $16,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHRS. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 1,461.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Coherus BioSciences in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. King Wealth acquired a new stake in Coherus BioSciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 13,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Coherus BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. 97.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CHRS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coherus BioSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Shares of CHRS opened at $6.93 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.11 and a 200-day moving average of $8.77. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.60 and a 1 year high of $18.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.47, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its pipeline products include biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

