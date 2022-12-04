Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) Short Interest Update

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,430,000 shares, a growth of 18.8% from the October 31st total of 33,190,000 shares. Currently, 18.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arrival

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARVL. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Arrival by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 38,136,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,250,000 after buying an additional 7,899,252 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arrival by 486.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,517,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,717,000 after buying an additional 4,576,784 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arrival by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,676,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,473,000 after buying an additional 2,891,900 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Arrival in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,083,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Arrival by 130.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,799,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,003,000 after buying an additional 2,148,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARVL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen cut Arrival from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen lowered their target price on Arrival from $12.00 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Arrival Price Performance

Arrival Company Profile

NASDAQ:ARVL remained flat at $0.33 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,810,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,731,229. Arrival has a 52 week low of $0.29 and a 52 week high of $8.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.16.

Arrival engages in the research and development, and design of commercial electric vehicles (EVs), EVs components, robotic manufacturing processes for EVs, and associated software in the United Kingdom, the United States, Russia, and internationally. Its products portfolio includes commercial EV vans, buses, and cars.

