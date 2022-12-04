Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, a drop of 11.6% from the October 31st total of 1,980,000 shares. Currently, 5.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 432,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $6.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 315,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,155. The company has a market capitalization of $222.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.60. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 52 week low of $4.61 and a 52 week high of $12.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AHT shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Institutional Trading of Ashford Hospitality Trust

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 27.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 12.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 4,251 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 1.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 481,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,910,000 after acquiring an additional 5,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.37% of the company’s stock.

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

