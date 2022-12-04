Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) Short Interest Down 11.6% in November

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, a decrease of 11.6% from the October 31st total of 1,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 432,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Currently, 5.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley upped their price target on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ashford Hospitality Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.
AHT stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 315,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,155. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.60. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 1 year low of $4.61 and a 1 year high of $12.09. The stock has a market cap of $222.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 2.02.
Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.
