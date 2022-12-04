Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) Short Interest Down 11.6% in November

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, a decrease of 11.6% from the October 31st total of 1,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 432,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Currently, 5.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley upped their price target on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ashford Hospitality Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Stock Up 1.1 %

AHT stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 315,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,155. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.60. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 1 year low of $4.61 and a 1 year high of $12.09. The stock has a market cap of $222.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 2.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Ashford Hospitality Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the third quarter worth $83,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the third quarter worth $82,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the third quarter worth $101,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 76.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 11,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 981,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,683,000 after buying an additional 154,522 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.37% of the company’s stock.

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

