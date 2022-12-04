Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC) Short Interest Update

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,700 shares, a growth of 22.4% from the October 31st total of 21,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 18,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Asia Pacific Wire & Cable in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Stock Performance

APWC stock remained flat at $1.33 during midday trading on Friday. 3,653 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,711. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable has a 1-year low of $1.07 and a 1-year high of $2.81.

About Asia Pacific Wire & Cable

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes enameled wire, power cable, and telecommunications products in Thailand, Singapore, Australia, the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and other markets in the Asia Pacific region. The company offers copper rods; and telecommunications cable products, including copper-based and fiber optic cables for telephone and data transmissions; and armored and unarmored low voltage power transmission cable, which is used to transmit electricity to and within commercial and residential buildings, as well as to outdoor installations, such as streetlights, traffic signals, and other signs.

