Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Short Interest Update

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 908,600 shares, a decline of 11.8% from the October 31st total of 1,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 221,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ:AZPN traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $239.99. 186,492 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,474. Aspen Technology has a 52-week low of $135.48 and a 52-week high of $263.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $240.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.98.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $250.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.76 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 21.55%. Aspen Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 84.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP F G. Hammond sold 2,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.75, for a total value of $558,256.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,509,010. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, VP F G. Hammond sold 4,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total value of $901,711.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,359,611.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP F G. Hammond sold 2,495 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.75, for a total value of $558,256.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,509,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 23.0% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 42.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 46,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,624,000 after purchasing an additional 13,673 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 29.3% in the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 17.1% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 25,392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 385.0% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. 93.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AZPN. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Aspen Technology from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Aspen Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Aspen Technology in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Aspen Technology from $189.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Aspen Technology to $242.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aspen Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.40.

Aspen Technology together with its subsidiaries develops and supplies integrated software and services that enable the process industries to design, operate, manage, and optimize their business processes. Its software applications utilize proprietary empirical models of chemical manufacturing processes to enhance plant and process design, economic evaluation, production, production planning and scheduling, supply chain optimization, and operational performance.

