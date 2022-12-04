ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Lifted to “Neutral” at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 275 to SEK 280 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Exane BNP Paribas raised ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Societe Generale cut ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 280 to SEK 275 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $277.00.

Get ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) alerts:

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Trading Down 0.2 %

OTCMKTS:ASAZY opened at $11.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.74. The company has a market capitalization of $25.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 52-week low of $8.69 and a 52-week high of $15.51.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Cuts Dividend

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:ASAZY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 11.12%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.0627 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.41%.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.