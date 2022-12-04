Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) Shares Bought by Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,829 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in Astronics were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ATRO. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Astronics during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Astronics by 158.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Astronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Astronics by 54.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,979 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 4,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Astronics during the first quarter worth about $201,000. 57.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Warren C. Johnson purchased 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.65 per share, with a total value of $49,305.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 28,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,521.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATRO stock opened at $9.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Astronics Co. has a 12-month low of $7.46 and a 12-month high of $14.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.66.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ATRO shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Astronics from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Astronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

