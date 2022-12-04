ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.16) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for ATI Physical Therapy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $1.15 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for ATI Physical Therapy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.15) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ATI Physical Therapy’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). ATI Physical Therapy had a negative return on equity of 8.81% and a negative net margin of 61.82%. The business had revenue of $156.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ATIP. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of ATI Physical Therapy from $1.40 to $1.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on ATI Physical Therapy to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

NYSE:ATIP opened at $0.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of -0.10. ATI Physical Therapy has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $3.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.84 and a 200-day moving average of $1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATIP. Knighthead Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ATI Physical Therapy by 30.7% during the third quarter. Knighthead Capital Management LLC now owns 10,765,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,766,000 after buying an additional 2,525,917 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ATI Physical Therapy by 124.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,703,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053,912 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy by 476.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 968,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 800,445 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in ATI Physical Therapy by 89.6% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,341,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 634,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in ATI Physical Therapy by 562.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 571,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 484,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc operates as an outpatient physical therapy provider that specializes in outpatient rehabilitation and adjacent healthcare services in the United States. It offers a range of services to its patients, including physical therapy to treat spine, shoulder, knee, and neck injuries or pain; work conditioning and work hardening; and hand therapy, aquatic therapy, functional capacity assessment, and wellness programs.

