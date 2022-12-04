Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $13.90 Million Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 40,501 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $13,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 84.2% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.63. The company had a trading volume of 3,953,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,662,032. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.08. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $74.66 and a 1-year high of $116.71.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

