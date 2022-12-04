Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $19.05 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned about 0.44% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $19,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TrueWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 11,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Bank of Marin raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 9,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter.

BLV traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.90. 204,234 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,734. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $66.44 and a one year high of $106.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.86.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

