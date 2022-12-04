Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $30.80 Million Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 60.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 306,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,948 shares during the period. iShares Core High Dividend ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $30,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDV. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth $58,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HDV stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $108.09. The stock had a trading volume of 616,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284,794. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.70 and a 200 day moving average of $101.93. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $91.24 and a 12-month high of $110.91.

