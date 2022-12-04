Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Upgraded to “Buy” by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $11.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $6.50. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ FY2025 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

AVDL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $10.71.

Get Avadel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ AVDL opened at $9.28 on Wednesday. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $10.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company has a market capitalization of $573.32 million, a P/E ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.63 and a 200-day moving average of $5.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avadel Pharmaceuticals

In other Avadel Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Thomas S. Mchugh bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.80 per share, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,500 shares in the company, valued at $596,700. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVDL. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 300.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 8,971 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.