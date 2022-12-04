Axie Infinity (AXS) Price Tops $6.78 on Exchanges

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 3rd. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $677.16 million and $37.89 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axie Infinity token can now be purchased for about $6.78 or 0.00039985 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Axie Infinity has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,960.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00010670 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005897 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00036295 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005858 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00021329 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.60 or 0.00239398 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003728 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

AXS is a token. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,854,114 tokens. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

